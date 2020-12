Emery Jane Nowack, daughter of Brett & Samantha Nowack, Atoka, TN, was born at 6:50 p.m. October 29th, 2020 weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and measuring 19" at Baptist Women's Hospital, Memphis, TN. Her Grandparents are Dave & Beth Nowack, East Moline, IL and Lisa and the late Timothy Church, Tampico, IL. Her great-grandparents are David & Dorothy Baker, East Moline; Ronnie & Mary Church, Tampico, and Peggy Scanlan, Lyndon, IL.