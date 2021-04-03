 Skip to main content
William "Bill" Neumann
Happy 90th Birthday

William “Bill” Neumann was born in Dewitt, Neb. to William and Blanche Neumann on April 8th, 1931. They later moved to Rock Island, IL. He worked at Gould National Battery until it closed. He then went to J. I. Case and worked until he retired.

