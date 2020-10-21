 Skip to main content
Wayne Skelton
Wayne Skelton

Wayne Skelton Celebrates 90th Birthday

Wayne Skelton of Port Byron will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct 26. Wayne has lived in Zuma township his whole life. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1948, and married Beverley Nevins in 1953. Their children are Mike Skelton, Joy Clouw, Jill Hofstetter and Judy Hamm. They have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Wayne was in the Marine Corps and served in Korea, and he worked at George Evans Corp in Moline, retiring after 46 years. Send a birthday card to Wayne at 3914 230th St N, Port Byron, IL 61275

