Walter Holstine Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter Holstine100th BirthdayFebruary25, 2023405 SE 13th Ave. #173Aledo, IL 61231Walter Holstine100th BirthdayFebruary 25, 2023405 SE 13th Ave. #173Aledo, IL. 61231 0 Comments Tags Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Donna Jacquin Donna Jacquin of Coal Valley, will celebrate her 80th Birthday on Feb. 13th You are just as Beautiful as ever!!!! So if you see her Wish her a…