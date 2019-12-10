Virginia Wruck Birthday

Happy birthday, Virginia! Love, Glenn & family.
Virginia Wruck celebrated her 80th birthday on December 12, 2019.
Virginia Alexander was born on December 12, 1939 in Baraboo, WI. She united in marriage with Glenn Wruck on August 26, 1961 in Earlville, IL. The couple’s two children are: David Wruck, Clarksville, MD, and Susan Powell, Moline, IL. They also have 5 grandchildren.
Virginia was employed at Oakleaf Tarbox Insurance, Stan Rynott Insurance Agency, and Moline School District 40 Credit Union. She has since retired.