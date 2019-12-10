You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Virginia Wruck Birthday
View Comments

Virginia Wruck Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Wruck pic

Happy birthday, Virginia! Love, Glenn & family.

Virginia Wruck celebrated her 80th birthday on December 12, 2019.

Virginia Alexander was born on December 12, 1939 in Baraboo, WI. She united in marriage with Glenn Wruck on August 26, 1961 in Earlville, IL. The couple’s two children are: David Wruck, Clarksville, MD, and Susan Powell, Moline, IL. They also have 5 grandchildren.

Virginia was employed at Oakleaf Tarbox Insurance, Stan Rynott Insurance Agency, and Moline School District 40 Credit Union. She has since retired.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News