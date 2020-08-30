Valare Anderson 100th Birthday

Velare (Edlund) Anderson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on September 6, 2020. A lifelong resident of Moline, she married Forrest Anderson on February 1, 1941. He passed away December 1992. Three sons were born to this union: Gary (Martha), Lexington, KY; Jeff (Mary Jo), West Des Moines, IA; and Scott, Seattle, WA. She has three grandsons and one great-granddaughter. She is a lifelong member of 1st Covenant Church, Moline.Velare was employed by International Harvester, Moline Schools and Von Maur. After retiring, she volunteered at the Bettendorf Children’s Museum. Velare was a long-time member and volunteer for the Quad-City Music Guild, Playcrafters and Sweet Adelines.Due to COVID 19, no public celebration will occur, but cards are welcomed and may be sent to Hope Creek Care Center, 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, IL 61244.