Dale Tornquist, New Windsor, will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 16 with his family. Dale married Shirley (Milner) Tornquist on August 17, 1952. Shirley passed away in May, 2014. He has a son, Ron (Becky) Tornquist, New Windsor and a daughter, Roberta (Sid) Carlson, Rio. He has 4 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters. Dale farmed his entire life in the New Windsor area.
Tornquist Birthday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shirley J. Johnson, of Milan, will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 4th.
Leroy J. DeBrabander of Rock Island will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 21. He was born in 1931 in Moline to Alice Marie and George DeBra…