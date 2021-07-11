Tornquist Birthday

Dale Tornquist, New Windsor, will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 16 with his family. Dale married Shirley (Milner) Tornquist on August 17, 1952. Shirley passed away in May, 2014. He has a son, Ron (Becky) Tornquist, New Windsor and a daughter, Roberta (Sid) Carlson, Rio. He has 4 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters. Dale farmed his entire life in the New Windsor area.