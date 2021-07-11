 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornquist Birthday
0 Comments

Tornquist Birthday

  • 0
Tornquist Birthday

Dale Tornquist, New Windsor, will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 16 with his family. Dale married Shirley (Milner) Tornquist on August 17, 1952. Shirley passed away in May, 2014. He has a son, Ron (Becky) Tornquist, New Windsor and a daughter, Roberta (Sid) Carlson, Rio. He has 4 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters. Dale farmed his entire life in the New Windsor area.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leroy J DeBrabander
Birthdays

Leroy J DeBrabander

Leroy J. DeBrabander of Rock Island will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 21. He was born in 1931 in Moline to Alice Marie and George DeBra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News