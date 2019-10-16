Stanley Coin, Rock Island, will be honored at an open house reception Sunday, November 10, 2019 in observance of his birthday.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930- 31st Avenue, Rock Island, from noon until 2 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Mr. Coin was born on November 9, 1929 in Rock Island. He married Kay Bonebrake of Clinton, IA, his wife of 61 years, on September 28, 1958.
His children are: Connie and Jim Contes, Tempe, AZ; Cathy Coin, Chicago; Christine and Randy Smith, Rock Island; and Harry and Paula Coin, Moline. He has 4 grandchildren: Laura Fix, Nick Brockelman, James Contes, and Madison Smith. He has one great-grandchild: Hudson Perry Fix.
You may know Stan as your RIHS classmate of 1947; as a manager of the family business, Coin Baking Company; as a founder of American Bank & Trust for over a half century; as president of former Eagle Food Centers; as a 67-years member of the Rock Island Rotary; as a former Trinity Medical Center board member; or a s a lifelong member of St. George Church.
No matter how you know him, you are invited to help him celebrate his 90th. No gifts, please.