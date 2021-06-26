Shirley Johnson

Shirley J. Johnson, of Milan, will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 4th.

Shirley J. Line was born in Galesburg on July 4, 1931. She married Robert

M. Johnson Sr. on January 11, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa. Robert passed away

On August 2, 2000.

Shirley was employed at Modern Woodman of America from 1958 to 1991.

She is a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church in Moline, IL.

Her Children are Robert Jr. {deceased}, and Cynthia (Gary) Deitch. Grandchildren

Are COL David (Angela) Deitch, Heather Deitch, and Jennifer Johnson {deceased}.

Shirley is blessed with several great-grandchildren especially the youngest Noah

and Levi Deitch.

Let’s shower Shirley with birthday card wishes mailed to her home at

412 E. 5th Street, Milan, IL 61264