Shirley J (Hillyer) Freeze of Rock Island celebrated her 90th birthday with family. She was born July 23rd 1931 in Schuyler County. Shirley married Donald C Freeze (deceased) of Rock Island in 1950. They had three children, Karen (deceased), Kathy and Donald A Freeze. They were blessed with three grandchildren Kathy Lynn, Devin and David. Seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Shirley retired in 1996 from Montgomery-Kone Elevator Company.
Shirley Freeze
