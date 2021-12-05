 Skip to main content
Ruth Harkey 100th Birthday
0 Comments

Ruth Harkey turned 100 on November 30th.

It would be great to send her a Birthday card.

Her address is:

5500 46th Ave Dr.

Room 334

Moline, IL 61265

