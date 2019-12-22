Ron Schoolen
Ron Schoolen celebrated his 80th birthday in Edgington, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at a family gathering.

He retired after 35 years as a sheet metal worker from Local 91.

He was an aviation machinist in the Blue Angels Department in Pensacola, Fla., while in the Navy.

He was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Moline.

He married Mary Kugler on March 19, 1960. They have two children, Paul Schoolen and Kelly Hinson; three grandchildren, Justin Schoolen, Chantel Hinson, Cody Hinson and wife Sage; one great-granddaughter, Autumn.

