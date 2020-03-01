Roland Krause 90th Birthday
Roland Krause 90th Birthday

Roland Krause Pic

Roland (Rollie) Krause will be honored at an open house reception Sunday, March 15, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday.  Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the Kewanee Dunes Golf Club, 3536 Midland Road, Kewanee, IL from 2 – 4 pm (no gifts please).

Roland Eugene Krause was born March 9, 1930 at a farmhouse in Burns township, IL.  He married Carol Louise Stover on October 29, 1955 in Kewanee, IL.  Their children are, Joella Krause of Geneseo, Kris (Ron) Dryer of Kewanee, and Kevin (Patty) Krause of Woodhull.  They also have 9 grandchildren and over a dozen great-grandchildren.

 You may know Rollie as your Kewanee classmate of 1948, a former co-worker at Kewanee Boiler, a fellow member of the Bishop Hill Vasa lodge, or through sharing of genealogy information.  No matter how you know him, you are invited to help him celebrate his 90th birthday in person or by mail:  P.O. Box 40, Bishop Hill, IL 61419.

