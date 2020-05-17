Roger Birkhead
Roger Birkhead

Roger Birkhead Pic

Roger Birkhead will celebrate his 85th birthday on May 30, 2020. Please send cards to 2881 State Highway 17, Viola, IL 61486. No gifts, please, but please drive by and honk on the 30th to wish him a happy birthday.

Roger was born on May 30, 1935, in Viola, Ill. He married Rachel Weiss of Taylor Ridge, Ill., in 1958 at Edgington Presbyterian Church, Ill. Their children are Chris Birkhead Swanson of Viola, Cindi Birkhead Celske of Cape Coral, Fla., and Brad Birkhead of Collinsville, Ill. The couple also have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Roger retired after 41 years in education as a teacher, coach, administrator, and regional superintendent of schools in 1999.

