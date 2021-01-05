 Skip to main content
Rita Quijas Navarro
Rita Quijas Navarro

Rita Quijas Navarro Celebrates 100th Birthday

Rita Quijas Navarro will celebrates 100th Birthday on Jan. 12th.

Covid does not allow a gathering, but Rita would enjoy

receiving a card. You may send your card to 1223 E. 10th Street

Davenport, IA 52803.

She is the loved mother of Tony (Jean) Edina, MN, Victoria

(Bob Heimer) Davenport, Ray (Mary) Bloomington, MN, and Ruby, Chandler, AZ.

Rita has 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She shares her birthday with 2 of her children: Ray and Ruby,

born a year apart.

