Richard "Dick" Moller
Richard "Dick" Moller

Richard Moller

Richard “Dick” Moller celebrated his 80th birthday with his immediate family on January 17. Dick graduated from Rock Island High School and was employed as a machine repairman at John Deere Harvester East Moline retiring after 43 years. Dick lives with his wife Rose at #1 Ponderosa Lane Colona Illinois 61241. Due to Covid-19 there is no formal party but if anyone would like to send a card please send to the above address

Richard "Dick" Moller
Richard "Dick" Moller

