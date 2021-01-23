Richard “Dick” Moller celebrated his 80th birthday with his immediate family on January 17. Dick graduated from Rock Island High School and was employed as a machine repairman at John Deere Harvester East Moline retiring after 43 years. Dick lives with his wife Rose at #1 Ponderosa Lane Colona Illinois 61241. Due to Covid-19 there is no formal party but if anyone would like to send a card please send to the above address