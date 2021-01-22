 Skip to main content
Richard "Dick" Moller
Richard “Dick” Moller celebrated his 80th birthday with his immediate family on January 17. Dick graduated from Rock Island High School in 1959. He was employed at John Deere Harvester as a machine repairman, retiring after 43 years. Due to Covid-19, no formal party will be held. Dick has 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

