Richard “Dick” Moller celebrated his 80th birthday with his immediate family on January 17. Dick graduated from Rock Island High School in 1959. He was employed at John Deere Harvester as a machine repairman, retiring after 43 years. Due to Covid-19, no formal party will be held. Dick has 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Marvin "Mike" Hines, East Moline, will celebrate his 90th birthday January, 23, 2021.
January 10, 1931, the headline of the Moline newspaper read “Mr. and Mrs. Ira Dirck Parents of Little Son.” Today’s headline is “The Dirck Fam…
Rita Quijas Navarro Celebrates 100th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Dorothy Wildemuth