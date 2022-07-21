 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Shackelford

  • 0

We invite you to an Open House on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2 to 4 pm at the Cordova Civic Center, Cordova, Illinois, celebrating the 95th birthday of Raymond Shackelford and the 50th wedding anniversary of Pam and Terry Barber. Pam and Terry were married on August 12, 1972, and are the parents of Kevin Barber, Kathy (Tim) Doty, and James, and grandparents of nine. No gifts please.

