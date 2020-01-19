You are the owner of this article.
Ralph Crist
BIRTHDAY

Ralph Crist

Ralph Crist Pic

Ralph R. Crist was born January 21, 1924, in Colona, and is celebrating his birthday with a family dinner.

Happy 96th Birthday, Dad!

