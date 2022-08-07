Merrill Davis will celebrate his 95th birthday with an open house given by his family, daughters Cindy Davis (Littleton, CO), Dori & Steve Wauer (Bettendorf, IA), Grandson Thomas Wauer (Bettendorf) and Granddaughter Rachael & AJ Ash (Des Moines) and hosted at the home of Dori and Steve Wauer on August 7th.

Merrill was born August 10, 1927, in Ottumwa Iowa to Harold and Margaret Davis. He was the youngest of two sons and grew up to attend Iowa Wesleyan University. He went on to serve with the 11th Airborne Division in the Asia Pacific Arena during WWII. After the war he returned to Ottumwa Iowa and began working for John Deere & Co. It is then that he met the love of his life, Carol. They were wed in 1955 and were blessed with 62 years of marriage. While working with Deere, our family moved to Monterrey Mexico, Dubuque Iowa, and finally in Moline where he retired in 1984. He didn’t stay idle however, and started M. Davis Inc., a manufacturing representative business, now run by his son-in-law, Steve.

Merrill has always had a passion for flying. He was one of the original members of the QC Commemorative Airforce, supporting the renovation of WWII planes and the start of the Quad Cities Air Show. As a pilot, he has owned and flown a variety of planes and will be celebrating his 95th, by taking a flight in a Stearman Open Cockpit Biplane out of Davenport.

Our family is truly blessed to have such a wonderful and loving patriarch. He is an amazing example to us all, a successful man, a loving father and husband, and as a member of the “Greatest Generation”, an American Hero!

We are so honored to wish him a most Blessed and Happy Birthday!