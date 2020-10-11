The family of Mary R. Adams of Viola, formerly of Matherville, is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Birthday wishes can reach her at 1005 16th Avenue Apt. 2 Viola, IL 61486.

Mary was born October 21, 1930, at the family farm north of Matherville. She married Robert Adams (deceased) on October 1, 1949. Her children are Lynda Bender (deceased), Danny Adams, Matherville, David Adams (Andre Duerinckx), Washington DC, Stephen Adams, St. Louis, Larry “Pete” (Karen) Adams, Matherville; and Beth (Dave) Ryan, Viola. Terry (Sandy) Bender son-in-law, Milan and Mary S. Adams daughter-in-law, Moline. She has fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

Mary retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1993. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Matherville.

Mary’s immediate family will gather for a birthday dinner to celebrate her 90th birthday.