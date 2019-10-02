Family & Friends will be celebrating 90 Blessed years with our Wonderful Mother.
"Her children rise up and call her Blessed. Her husband also and he praises her; Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29
Margaret Mary Lopez is celebrating 90 years with a Catholic Mass, Dinner & Dancing on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Mary's Moline, Dinner/Dancing to follow at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline by invitation. No gifts but a card would be appreciated.
Mary Cervantes was united in marriage with Jesse A. Lopez Sr. on May 28, 1955 at St. Mary's Church Moline, IL. Their children are: Jesse Jr, Bob, Joe, Andy, Mary Anne, Suzanne, Gilbert, Madonna and Eleanor (looking down from heaven). The couple also have 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Cervantes is a retired homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Church in Moline.