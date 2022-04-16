The family of Mary Hites is happy to celebrate her 100th Birthday. She was born Mary Von Draska in Chicago on April 19th 1922.

Her family moved to Rock Island when she was still an infant. While growing up, she became known to her friends by her nickname, Bonnie. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1940 and went on to work for the Rock Island Arsenal and Bituminous Insurance during WWII.

In the late 1940's Bonnie met her future husband, Joseph Hites during a dance at the Col Ballroom in Davenport. They married on May 21, 1949 and settled in Davenport where they raised two happy children, Timothy and Patty. They were happily together for 48 years before Joe passed in 1997. Today Bonnie has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Birthday Cards can be sent to:

18002 Richmond Place Drive

APT 117

Tampa FL 33647