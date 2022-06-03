Marlis Donner, Milan, will be honored at an open house Saturday, June 11, 2022, in observance of her 95th birthday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend from 1pm to 4pm at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 W 12th Ave., Milan. Marlis was born June 14, 1927, the oldest of 8 children.

Her children are Dennis (Karen) Donner, Leesburg, FL., Michael Donner, Durant, IA., Marcia Carter, Milan, Mark Donner, Illinois City, Roger Donner, Moline, David (Pam) Donner, Rock Island, Jeanene (Rick) Rippel, San Diego, CA., Tim Donner, Clarksville, TN., Karlene (John) Campbell, Sherrard. She has 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She worked as an assistant manager for Town & Country Restaurant, Rock Island, for 17 years, retiring in 1989. She also worked at Denny's Restaurant, Country Manor, Adolph's, Old Oaks, and Holiday Inn. She also did food demos at various Schnucks Stores. She is a charter member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, where she has served as president of LWML and sang in the church choir.