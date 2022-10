Marjorie "Jean" Sampson, Orion, will celebrate her 95th birthday with family. Jean was born Oct. 2, 1927. She is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. Her children are the Rev. Charles (Sharilyn) Sampson, Carla (Paul) Roome, Scott Sampson (deceased), Bart (Lori) Sampson, and Amy (John) Hayden. She has eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.