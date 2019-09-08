{{featured_button_text}}
Marion Lance

Marion E. Lance will be celebrating his 95th birthday Sept. 15, 2019, with his family. Since Marion has been in and out of the hospital since June 15, he would like his friends and family to send him a birthday card to help him celebrate his 95th birthday. Please mail him a card to his home address: 476 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley IL 61240.

