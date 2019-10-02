Margaret Lopez

"Her children rise up and call her blessed. Her husband also and he praises her; Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29
Family & friends will be celebrating 90 blessed years with our wonderful mother with a Catholic Mass, Dinner & Dancing on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mass starts at 4 p.m. St. Mary's, Moline. Dinner & Dancing to follow at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline by invitation. No gifts but a card would be appreciated.
Margaret Mary Cervantes was born on October 12, 1929. She married Jesse A. Lopez Sr. on May 28, 1955 at St. Mary's Church Moline, IL. Their children are: Jesse Jr, Bob, Joe, Andy, Mary Anne, Suzanne, Gilbert, Madonna and Eleanor (looking down from heaven). The couple also have 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lopez is a retired homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Church, Moline.