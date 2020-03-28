Margaret Farrar

Margaret V. Farrar is celebrating her 90th birthday on April 9. A previously scheduled open house on April 4, 2020, has been canceled. A family party is planned for June.

Margaret Thompson was born April 9, 1930, in Waterloo Iowa. She married Richard (Dick) Farrar on June 20, 1959, in Summit, Iowa. Their children are Rick Farrar, Martinez, Ga., Valerie Farrar, Moline, and Vicki Graves, Moline. The couple also have four grandchildren, Charlotte and Clara Graves and Cordelia and Gwenyth Farrar.

Margaret was a teacher at Monroe Elementary in Davenport and substituted in Moline schools. She is a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.