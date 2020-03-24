Margaret Farrar Birthday

Margaret V. Farrar is celebrating her 90th birthday on April 9th. A previously scheduled Open House on April 4, 2020 has been canceled. A family party is planned for June.
You have free articles remaining.
Margaret Thompson was born April 9, 1930 in Waterloo Iowa. She married Richard (Dick) Farrar on June 20, 1959 in Summit, Iowa. Their children are Rick Farrar, Martinez, Georgia; Valerie Farrar, Moline; Vicki Graves, Moline. The couple also have four grandchildren: Charlotte and Clara Graves and Cordelia and Gwenyth Farrar.
Margaret was a teacher at Monroe Elementary in Davenport and substituted in Moline schools. She is a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!