Margaret Farrar Birthday
View Comments

Margaret Farrar Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Farrar pic

Margaret V. Farrar is celebrating her 90th birthday on April 9th.  A previously scheduled Open House on April 4, 2020 has been canceled. A family party is planned for June.

Margaret Thompson was born April 9, 1930 in Waterloo Iowa. She married Richard (Dick) Farrar on June 20, 1959 in Summit, Iowa. Their children are Rick Farrar, Martinez, Georgia; Valerie Farrar, Moline; Vicki Graves, Moline. The couple also have four grandchildren: Charlotte and Clara Graves and Cordelia and Gwenyth Farrar.

Margaret was a teacher at Monroe Elementary in Davenport and substituted in Moline schools. She is a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Marcia Cox

  • Updated

Marcia D. Cox, Orion, ILL., celebrated her 85th birthday on March 20, 2020. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate her birthday by s…

Margaret Farrar
Birthdays

Margaret Farrar

  • Updated

Margaret V. Farrar is celebrating her 90th birthday with an Open House on Saturday, April 4, from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Axis Hotel, Moline. No gi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News