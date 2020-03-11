Margaret Farrar Birthday

Margaret V. Farrar is celebrating her 90th birthday with an Open House on Saturday, April 4 from 1:30-4:00 pm at the Axis Hotel, Moline. No gifts, please.

Margaret Thompson was born April 9, 1930 in Waterloo Iowa. She married Richard (Dick) Farrar on June 20, 1959 in Summit, Iowa. Their children are Rick Farrar, Martinez, Georgia; Valerie Farrar, Moline; Vicki Graves, Moline. The couple also have four grandchildren.

Margaret was a teacher at Monroe Elementary in Davenport and substituted in Moline schools. She is a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.