Margaret Crapnell Aubrey

The family would like to announce a celebration open house for Margaret as she turns 90 years of age. It will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 Saturday, June 4, at Seminary Estates, 550 E. Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg, IL 61401.

Margaret Ann (Maggie) was born to Ralph and Jennie Emerson, May 31, 1932 in Joy, IL. She graduated from Joy High School in 1950 as valedictorian. She participated in many activities, including chorus and cheerleading. After her father passed away when she was young, Margaret held many part time jobs while also attending school in order to help support her and her mother. She loved to sew and made many outfits for her nieces.

Her marriage to Milton Crapnell took place in Joy on June 24, 1950.

Margaret worked for the Henry County Circuit Clerk's office. Her husband Milton taught school in the Joy area and Cambridge. They enjoyed sharing their cabin on Big Stony Lake in Minnesota. This marriage produced three sons, Mike (deceased), Marty of Alpha, and Mark of Galesburg. Milton passed away July 1999.

Margaret later reconnected with first-grade classmate Neil Aubrey and moved to Delray Beach, FL. There, she gained a bonus family of Neil's sons – Butch, Rex, and Tracy and families. Neil had successfully worked in auto sales before retirement. This allowed them to share cruises, including the Queen Mary II, and to travel by car across the country. Neil passed away in May 2015.

Margaret returned to Illinois two years later. She shares an apartment with her son Mark in Galesburg.

Margaret is proud of her sons, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and especially great-granddaughters Emily and Lydia Margaret. Margaret was preceeded in death by her parents, both husbands, son Mike, grandson Michael, special niece Donna Jean Dybdal and nephew Bill