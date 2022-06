Mardelle Aukland - 95th Birthday

Mardelle Aukland of Orion will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering hosted by her daughters.

The former Mardelle Anderson was born June 21, 1927. She married Wallace Aukland on March 20, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion, where she has been a lifelong member. He died in June 2008.

Her children are Nancy (David) Chandler and Norine (Jerry) Sandau. She also has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.