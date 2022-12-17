Magdalene (Magen) Horton celebrated her 90th birthday with surprise visits from her family as they gathered to honor her.

Magdalene Franke was born December 6, 1932, the only child of the late Dr. William and Teresa Franke. She married Donald Horton in 1953. Don passed away in 2009.

Her children are Bill (JoAnn), Wisconsin; Mary (Pete) Wulf, Iowa; John (Jan), Colorado; and Bob (Mary), Illinois. She is grandmother to Angela, Joseph, Elizabeth, Jacob, Dana, Sara, Francis, Tyeler, Jera, and the late Emily and Josh. Her great-grandchildren are Anabelle, Lawson, Nora, Parker, Talen, Liam and Elliott.