Lynn Blair Birthday
Lynn Blair Birthday

Lynn Blair pic

Lynn Blair is celebrating his 90th birthday on December 31, 2019. A birthday open house will be held at a later date in 2020. Please send cards.

Lynn was born December 31, 1929 in Cutler, IL. His children are: Mary (Dave) Crotty, Atkinson, IL; Steve (Amy) Blair, East Moline, IL; Brian (Amy) Blair, LeClaire, IA; and Becky (Kevin) DeMeyer, Green Forest, AR. He also has 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Lynn worked for Northwestern Bell Co./ AT&T from 1954-1985 and Flowers by Frederick from 1985 until his retirement in 2015.

