Louisa McCormick
Happy 90th Birthday Louisa McCormick! We're celebrating Louisa's birthday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Shelter, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, IL on Saturday, June 5th from 2:00 until 5:00. Please join the McCormick family - Nancy Hatcher, Connie McCormick, Deb Ruddell, Bruce McCormick, Larry McCormick and Merri Deal - in wishing her a very happy birthday!

