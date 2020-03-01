Loretta Minnaert
Loretta Minnaert will celebrate her 95th birthday on Thursday, March 5. Loretta was born in Moline to Elvira and Triphon DePauw. She attended school in Geneseo and Atkinson. She graduated from Atkinson High School with the Class of 1943. Loretta married Elmer Minnaert in Atkinson on Oct. 14, 1944. They had four children, Carol (Eugene) Rudnik of Glenview, Ill., Joline (Don) Sierens of Annawan, Ill., Ron (Jeannie) Minnaert, Pontiac, Ill. and Randy (Belinda) Minnaert of Roberts, Ill. She has nine grandchildren, Stacy, Aaron, David, Andrew, Scott, Steven, Annie, Kym and Kale; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atkinson. Help Loretta celebrate her 95th birthday by sending a card addressed to her at Hammond Henry Long Term Care, 600 N. College Ave., Room 121-1, Geneseo, IL 61254.

