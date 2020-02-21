Loretta Minnaert Birthday
View Comments

Loretta Minnaert Birthday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Loretta Minnaert Pic

Loretta Minnaert will celebrate her 95th birthday on Thursday March 5th. Loretta was born in Moline to Elvira & Triphon DePauw.   She attended school in Geneseo and Atkinson. She graduated from Atkinson High School with the class of 1943.  Loretta married Elmer Minnaert in Atkinson on October 14, 1944.  They had four children, Carol (Eugene) Rudnik of Glenview, IL, Joline (Don) Sierens of Annawan, Il, Ron (Jeannie) Minnaert, Pontiac, Il and Randy (Belinda) Minnaert of Roberts, IL.  She has nine grandchildren Stacy, Aaron, David, Andrew, Scott, Steven, Annie, Kym and Kale, and 19 great grandchildren. She is a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atkinson.  Help Loretta celebrate her 95th birthday by sending a card addressed to her at Hammond Henry Long Term Care, 600 N College Ave room 121-1, Geneseo, Il 61254.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marian Kent 100th Birthday
Birthdays

Marian Kent 100th Birthday

The family of Marian Kent of Moline, IL is requesting a card shower for her in honor of her 100th birthday on March 17, 2020. To help her comm…

Judie johnson
Birthdays

Judie johnson

Judie Johnson will be celebrating her 80th birthday with all five of her girls and their families on the weekend of Feb. 15-17. There will be …

Marjorie Clevenger
Birthdays

Marjorie Clevenger

Happy 80th birthday to my beautiful wife. From your loving, husband, Ron Clevenger. A loving mother, from your six children and caring grandmo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News