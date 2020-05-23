× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lorena Drish-Runyan will celebrate her 98th birthday with a surprise card shower. She will be happy to welcome cards at General Delivery c/o Lorena Runyan, Milan, IL. 61264.

The former Lorena Stockman was born May 30, 1922, near Wayland, Iowa. She married Virgil Leo Drish in January 1942. He passed away in 1957. She married Robert Rhode in 1968 and he died in July of 1976. She married Jack Runyan in March of 1988 and he died in February of 2014.

She retired from AMCOM in 1986 at the Rock Island Arsenal. She is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

Her six children and spouses are Christie (Bob) Johnston, Joe (Cis) Drish, Jim (Debbie) Drish, Bill Drish, Joni (Terry) Griffin and Tom (Jami) Drish. She has 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.