Lorena Drish Runyan 100th Birthday Celebration

Lorena Drish Runyan will be honored at an open house to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 29th at St. Ambrose Church (school) 312 1st St., Milan from 1:30-4. It is requested that gifts be omitted. She will also be celebrating with her children on the Celebration Belle River Cruise.

The former Lorena Stockman was born May 30, 1922 near Wayland, IA. She married Virgil Leo Drish January 21, 1942. He died in July 1957. She married Robert Rohde in 1968, he died in 1976. She later married Jack Runyan in 1988. He passed away in 2014.

Her six children and spouses are Christie (Bob) Johnston, Joe (deceased) (Cis), Jim (Debbie), Bill, Joni (Terry) Griffin, Tom (Jami). She has 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She retired from AMCOM in 1986 at the Rock Island Arsenal. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island.

She will be happy to welcome cards at Lorena Runyan, c/o General Delivery, Milan, IL 61264.