Lorena Drish-Rhode-Runyan
Lorena Drish-Rhode-Runyan

Lorena

Lorena Drish-Rhode-Runyan will celebrate her 99th birthday with a family dinner and a surprise card shower. She will be happy to welcome cards at Lorena Runyan, General Delivery Milan, IL. 61264. The former Lorena Stockman was born May 30, 1922 near Wayland, Iowa. She married Virgil Drish in 1942. He passed away in 1957. She married Robert Rhode in 1968. He died in 1976. She married Jack Runyan in 1988 and he passed away in 2014.

Lorena retired in 1986 from AMCOM at the Rock Island Arsenal. She is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

Her six children and spouses are Christie (Bob) Johnston, Joe (deceased) (Cis) Drish, Jim (Debbie) Drish, Bill Drish, Joni (Terry) Griffin, Tom (Jami) Drish. She has 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

