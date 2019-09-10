Guess who is turning 105 on September 19, 2019? It is Lois Estes Paulson. She was born in Fairfield, Iowa and moved to Illinois when she was young, Raised by aunt and uncle, her parents are deceased. She married Ernest Estes. He is deceased. They had two daughters: Betty (Carl) Goff if Cambridge and Patty (Curt) LeGrand- deceased. Lois attended and graduated from Kirkwood High School. She worked at the Monmouth Hospital and later went to work for Drs. Chamberlain and Ambrose for several years and retired from that office. She has done a lot of volunteer work at the hospital, Stom Center and her church. She will have a private family dinner in Galesburg on the 14th.
Thanks for reading.