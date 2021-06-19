 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy J DeBrabander
0 Comments

Leroy J DeBrabander

  • 0
Leroy pic1

Leroy J. DeBrabander of Rock Island will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 21. He was born in 1931 in Moline to Alice Marie and George DeBrabander. He graduated from United Township High School in 1949. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He married Beatrice Maenhout on April 23, 1955. They have one daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer. Leroy was knighted by the Order of King Leopold of Belgium in 1968. He served as President of the Center for Belgian Culture. He graduated from BlackHawk College in 1969. He retired from John Deere Plow/Planter Works in 1985 after 37 years of service. He is a member of St. Pius X Church in Rock Island. They have 4 grandchildren: Jeremy (Ashley Werthmann) Schrader, Zachary Schrader, Jacob (Elysia) Schrader, and Hannah (Tyler) Allison. They also have six great-grandchildren: Noah and Jade Schrader, Penelope, Eva, and Camila Schrader, and Teagan Allison.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duane Smith
Birthdays

Duane Smith

Duane Smith of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Moline, Illinois will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 11th. He was born in 1931 in rural Merc…

Louisa McCormick
Birthdays

Louisa McCormick

Happy 90th Birthday Louisa McCormick! We're celebrating Louisa's birthday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Shelter, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, IL o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News