Leroy J. DeBrabander of Rock Island will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 21. He was born in 1931 in Moline to Alice Marie and George DeBrabander. He graduated from United Township High School in 1949. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He married Beatrice Maenhout on April 23, 1955. They have one daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer. Leroy was knighted by the Order of King Leopold of Belgium in 1968. He served as President of the Center for Belgian Culture. He graduated from BlackHawk College in 1969. He retired from John Deere Plow/Planter Works in 1985 after 37 years of service. He is a member of St. Pius X Church in Rock Island. They have 4 grandchildren: Jeremy (Ashley Werthmann) Schrader, Zachary Schrader, Jacob (Elysia) Schrader, and Hannah (Tyler) Allison. They also have six great-grandchildren: Noah and Jade Schrader, Penelope, Eva, and Camila Schrader, and Teagan Allison.