Leila Geist will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 17 with a birthday card shower. Family and friends are encouraged to send cards to 2503 44th Street, Moline, IL 61265.

Leila was born in Rock Island. She is the daughter of Darrow and Nora Robinson. She married Paul Geist on January 27, 1951. Leila was employed with the Rock Island County livestock auction and later worked for the Rock Island Arsenal. Leila and her husband retired to Birchwood, Wisconsin, before moving back to Quad Cities in 2000. She is a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church.

Leila was very active in the Girl Scouts of America, serving as a troop leader and eventually becoming second vice president of the Mississippi Valley Girl Scout Council. She is the proud mother of Jody Reynolds, Doretta Ramser, and Daniel Geist. She is equally proud of her six grandchildren and her nine great-grandchildren.