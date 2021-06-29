 Skip to main content
Larry E Tschappat
Larry E Tschappat

There once was a Vietnam Vet

Who’s initials spelled out the word LET

He loves those fast cars

Can still make some Pars

The most fabulous man we have met!

Happy 80th Birthday to the guy who knows no stranger! Love You Larry E Tachappat

