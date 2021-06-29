Larry E Tschappat Jun 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There once was a Vietnam VetWho’s initials spelled out the word LETHe loves those fast carsCan still make some ParsThe most fabulous man we have met!Happy 80th Birthday to the guy who knows no stranger! Love You Larry E Tachappat 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Shirley Johnson Jun 26, 2021 Shirley J. Johnson, of Milan, will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 4th.