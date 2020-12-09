 Skip to main content
Larry Cole
Larry M. Cole will celebrate his 80th birthday on December 12, 2020. He was born December 12, 1940 to Halcyon (Cox) and Harold Cole in Hillsdale, Illinois. He married Dianne Dunn on February 18, 1961. She died in 2016. Larry and Dianne had three children, Lori (Brad) Thomas, Colona, Illinois, Leslie (Tim) Truman, Schererville, Indiana and Lynette (Jeff) Harland, Davenport, Iowa. He has nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public celebration will occur. Please help Larry celebrate his 80th birthday by sending cards to 7040 Foxwood Drive, Schererville, IN 46375

