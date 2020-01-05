You are the owner of this article.
June Nicholson
June Nicholson

June Nicholson is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale, Ill. No gifts, please. Everyone is welcome to attend.

June was born in Colona, Ill., on Jan. 11, 1930, to Norman and Helen (Jacobson) Reese.  She was married to Bob Nicholson (deceased) for 55 years. Their children are  Dan Nicholson, Lisa Nicholson, Jan (Scott) Turner. Their grandchildren are Dana (Emma) Nicholson, Alex (Brandi) Nicholson, Talyr (Shane) Nicholson Themas, and Nicholas Turner. Their great-grandchildren are Julie, Chloe and Henry Nicholson and Noah, Madysen and McKenna Themas.

She retired in 1987 from John Deere and Co. after 25 years.

