June Nicholson Birthday

June Nicholson is celebrating her 90th birthday with an Open House on Sunday, January 12, 11:30 am to 3:00 pm at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale, IL. No gifts, please. Everyone is welcome to attend.
June was born in Colona, IL on January 11, 1930 to Norman and Helen (Jacobson) Reese. She was married to Bob Nicholson (deceased) for 55 years. Their children are: Dan Nicholson, Lisa Nicholson, Jan (Scott) Turner. Their grandchildren are: Dana (Emma) Nicholson, Alex (Brandi) Nicholson, Talyr (Shane) Nicholson Themas, and Nicholas Turner. Their great-grandchildren are: Julie, Chloe and Henry Nicholson; Noah, Madysen and McKenna Themas.
She retired in 1987 from John Deere Company after 25 years.