You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
June Nicholson Birthday
View Comments

June Nicholson Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
June Nicholson Pic

June Nicholson is celebrating her 90th birthday with an Open House on Sunday, January 12, 11:30 am to 3:00 pm at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale, IL. No gifts, please. Everyone is welcome to attend.

June was born in Colona, IL on January 11, 1930 to Norman and Helen (Jacobson) Reese.  She was married to Bob Nicholson (deceased) for 55 years. Their children are:  Dan Nicholson, Lisa Nicholson, Jan (Scott) Turner. Their grandchildren are:  Dana (Emma) Nicholson, Alex (Brandi) Nicholson, Talyr (Shane) Nicholson Themas, and Nicholas Turner. Their great-grandchildren are: Julie, Chloe and Henry Nicholson; Noah, Madysen and McKenna Themas.

She retired in 1987 from John Deere Company after 25 years.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron Schoolen
Birthdays

Ron Schoolen

Ron Schoolen celebrated his 80th birthday in Edgington, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at a family gathering.

John Riggs
Birthdays

John Riggs

John Riggs, of 626 S. Illinois St., of Geneseo, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News