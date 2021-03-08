Happy 80th Birthday to Judy (Adams) Walton

Judy was born in Moline, Illinois on March 16, 1941. In 1959, she married Harold Walton and they began to tour the world. In 1966, while her husband was on an isolated tour, she moved back home to Illinois with their two young children, Lesa and Steven. This was the only time in her adult life that Judy lived in Illinois. Home to Judy is the Mississippi River, pancakes at camp, Rock River, International Harvester, John Deere, Rainbow Girls, Centennial Bridge, Rock Island, Davenport, and Abe Lincoln.

Judy’s sister Dorothy, along with nieces, nephews and cousins call Illinois home. Her brother, Roger, travels between Colorado and Illinois. Judy has two grandsons and 5 great grandchildren who are split between South Carolina and Massachusetts. When asked to describe their Grandma they described her as: smart, loving, well-dressed, strong, independent, organized, crafty, pretty, thoughtful, a talented seamstress, someone you can count on when the going gets tough, fearless, a perfectionist, and a woman with a great work ethic.

We love you and are proud to call you Mom, Grandma, and Judy. We are grateful to have you in our lives!

--Harold, Lesa and David, Bradley and Anna & family, Jason and Lindsay & family