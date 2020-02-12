You are the owner of this article.
Judie johnson
Judie johnson

Judie Johnson

Judie Johnson will be celebrating her 80th birthday with all five of her girls and their families on the weekend of Feb. 15-17. There will be a family dinner on Saturday and a breakfast get together on Monday.

Judie was born Feb. 25, 1940, and is the mother of Vicki Lampo (Joe), Chris Polaschek (Tom), Sue Bennett (Joe Debowski), Teresa Ricke and Kim Heizer. She is the grandmother to nine awesome grandkids and nine awesome great-grandkids. We love you to the moon mom/gramma Judie!

