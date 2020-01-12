Judie johnson 80th Birthday

You have free articles remaining.
Judie Johnson will be celebrating her 80th birthday with all 5 of her girls and their families on the weekend of February 15-17. There will be a family dinner on Saturday and a breakfast get together on Monday.
Judie was born on February 25, 1940 and is the mother of Vicki Lampo (Joe), Chris Polaschek (Tom), Sue Bennett (Joe Debowski), Teresa Ricke and Kim Heizer. She is the grandmother to 9 awesome grand kids and 9 awesome great grand kids. We love you to the moon mom/gramma Judie!